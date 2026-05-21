Torneos Upgrades Multichannel Playout with Imagine’s Versio

DENVER—Leading Argentina-based sports media company Torneos y Competencias S.A. (Torneos) has significantly upgraded its playout operations, implementing a fully redundant, multichannel environment centered on Imagine Communications’ Versio integrated playout platform and ADC automation.

The modernized infrastructure provides a flexible foundation that enables Torneos to preserve trusted, existing workflows and at the same time opens up a clear path for future improvements, the two companies reported.

Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Torneos has more than 40 years of experience producing sports content across Latin America, delivering more than 19,000 hours of programming annually for major networks. The company also operates the DSports network, which will provide live match coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with pre- and post-match programming, highlights, and match replays across its linear channels and the DGO streaming platform.

With 10 live on-air channels to manage, Torneos was looking to upgrade its core playout systems with resilient solutions that would allow them to maintain their familiar automation workflow and evolve toward IP-based production and UHD content delivery when the time was right — without requiring a costly, wholesale replacement of their existing SDI infrastructure.

After careful market evaluation and extensive testing, Torneos selected Imagine’s fully software-based Versio integrated playout platform as the new foundation of its broadcast operation.

“Our goal was to modernize our playout operations without disrupting the workflows our teams rely on, so we needed a partner we could trust and a solution that our teams could operate without missing a beat,” said Pablo Mascitelli, CTO of Torneos. “We’ve worked with Imagine for many years, and that relationship mattered as much as the technology. They understood our environment, preserved the workflows we rely on, and gave us a path forward that makes sense for our business."

At Torneos, dual-channel Versio systems support 12 main and 12 fully redundant backup channels, each integrating playout, branding, master control switching, loudness control, SCTE insertion, and audio processing with SDI I/O. An upgrade of the organization’s existing ADC automation layer introduced playlist redundancy, enabling operators to control live switching, file-based playout, and branding from a single unified interface — with graphics preview and rapid source switching across all 12 on-air control positions. This integrated approach gives operators a consistent user experience and streamlined workflow from creation to air.

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To ensure continuous on-air delivery, three Selenio Network Processor (SNP) devices with automatic changeover (ACO) provide seamless failover using content-aware metrics. All servers connect to Imagine's IOX Express high-availability shared storage, allowing capacity and bandwidth scaling without taking the system off-air.

"Modernizing broadcast infrastructure doesn't have to mean starting from scratch,” said Sergio Yanez, LATAM sales director at Imagine Communications. “By building on what Torneos already had and knew, we were able to deliver a dramatically more capable environment — and a clear runway to UHD and ST 2110 — without the disruption that often comes with a platform change."

The Imagine playout solution at Torneos was implemented in association with local Imagine Communications partner and systems integrator Viditec.