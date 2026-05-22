Lawo to Showcase Edge One, Efficient IP Workflows at InfoComm 2026

Lawo will showcase its Edge One, which it says is the world’s only converged AV I/O system featuring integrated processing and JPEG XS compression, at InfoComm 2026 in Las Vegas (June 17-19).

Visitors to Lawo’s booth in North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (N6463) will see a demonstration of how software-based IP infrastructures address the needs of modern pro AV environments, the company said. They can also explore flexible, reliable and future-ready solutions designed for live events, corporate production, educational organizations, and houses of worship, Lawo said.

Edge One, the compact, converged audio and video stagebox Lawo introduced at NAB Show in April, will be a key highlight. Lawo said Edge One is designed to accelerate and simplify the connection of sources and destinations in Pro AV environments and live venues.

Edge One combines SDI and HDMI video I/O with JPEG XS encoding and decoding, frame synchronization, and a high-performance mc²-grade audio DSP engine in a single device. Audio connectivity spans analog, MADI, and USB-C, while user-swappable interface modules support mic/line I/O and commentary applications. With flexible Audio, Video, or Audio + Video packages and the option to activate additional capabilities using perpetual licenses or Lawo’s Flex subscription model, Edge One offers system designers and operators an unprecedented level of adaptability.

Central to Lawo’s software-based strategy is the HOME platform, which will be showcased extensively at InfoComm 2026. HOME provides unified device discovery, orchestration, monitoring and role-based access control across Lawo and third-party systems. Built for modern IP infrastructures, it enables engineers to manage complex setups with clarity and security. The HOME ecosystem also includes HOME Apps that deliver specialized functionality as scalable microservices running on standard COTS servers.

The HOME mc² DSP app brings the full processing power of Lawo’s A__UHD Core into the software domain. Fully integrated into the HOME platform, it allows operators to instantiate a complete virtual mc² mixing engine wherever audio processing is needed—on demand and without dedicated hardware. Despite its CPU-based architecture, HOME mc² DSP matches the ultralow latency and operational behavior of Lawo’s FPGA-based cores so closely that users are unable to tell the difference between hardware and software processing. Supporting thousands of DSP channels, immersive audio formats, and automatic downmixing, the app is designed for IP-based, cloud, and hybrid production environments, L:awo said.

Another notable solution is Lawo’s HOME Video Monitor app, a monitoring solution engineered for both broadcast and professional AV applications. The browser-based software enables secure monitoring of between one and nine concurrent video streams, with optional audio metering, from virtually any location.

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Running natively as an HTML5 application, it can be accessed from desktops, tablets, smartphones, and even AR devices. The app reduces operational complexity while delivering reliable, low-latency monitoring across distributed IP infrastructures.

Integrated transcoding and native WebRTC support ensure efficient resource usage, while HOME-based authentication and encryption meet stringent security requirements.

Lawo will also demonstrate the HOME Power Core app, the virtualized evolution of its respected Power Core platform. Delivered as a HOME App, it provides high-performance DSP processing, mixing, routing, and monitoring on standard servers, with support for open industry standards such as SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, Dante, NDI, and SRT. Partially derived from Lawo’s mc² console DSP algorithms, HOME Power Core delivers uncompromising sound quality for AV and broadcast productions alike, reinforcing Lawo’s commitment to open, interoperable IP ecosystems.

Complementing these software solutions, Lawo will present its mc² hardware portfolio, including the mc²56 Audio Production Console and the mc²36 All-in-One mixing desk. Both systems exemplify Lawo’s approach to combining tactile control with highly scalable IP processing. With advanced user interfaces, deep Waves SuperRack integration, OSC support, real-time analyzer functionality, and seamless interaction with HOME-based applications, mc² consoles provide a powerful bridge between traditional mixing workflows and software-based AV environments.

For additional information, visit Lawo’s website.