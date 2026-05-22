Hearst Television Promotes Andrea Stahlman to President, GM of WLKY-TV

NEW YORK—Andrea Stahlman, who began her successful news career as an intern at WLKY-TV, Hearst Television’s CBS affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky, and since 2012 has served as the station’s news director, has been promoted to president and general manager of the station.

The Louisville native succeeds Glenn Haygood, who is retiring later this month after more than four decades in television broadcasting.

“Andrea has devoted her entire professional life to her hometown of Louisville and WLKY,” said Hearst Television president Michael J. Hayes. “She knows this community like few other journalists ever have and is the ideal executive to shape and lead WLKY into the future.”

Following graduation in 1993 from Notre Dame -- where she was a member of the Fighting Irish volleyball team – Stahlman interned at WLKY and within a few months was hired full time as an assignment editor. She quickly rose to news producer, then executive producer and, in 1999, assistant news director before taking the reins of the news department.

Stahlman has led the multi-platform news team that today produces more than 45 hours weekly of live news as well as digital content and special projects.

The team’s output has earned WLKY Ohio Valley Emmy Awards for Overall Excellence seven times over the last dozen years, as well as a 2022 Kentucky Broadcasters Association Station of the Year honor, and three National Headliner Awards over the last two years.

Since 2008 alone, WLKY has garnered 17 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), including wins for Overall Excellence, Best Newscast, Best Website and Breaking News, as well as dozens of regional AP and Emmy awards.

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Following nomination by an employee member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve, Stahlman was honored in 2024 with a Seven Seals Award. Bestowed by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense program, the award recognizes significant individual or organizational support for the National Guard and Reserve.

In addition to her bachelor’s in business administration from Notre Dame, Stahlman is a graduate of the Hearst Management Institute, Hearst’s executive leadership development program, and of the National Association of Broadcasters’ Broadcast Leadership Training Program.

A lifetime RTDNA member, Stahlman served as its board chair from 2020 to 2021. She is also a member of Leadership Louisville Center, a nationally recognized civic engagement and leadership development nonprofit founded in 1979.