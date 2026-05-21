Apple TV to Capture MLS Game Entirely on iPhone 17 Pro

Apple TV will be breaking new ground this Saturday, May 23, by streaming a special live Major League Soccer match captured exclusively on iPhone 17 Pro.

The streamer is billing the production as "the first time that iPhones will be used to capture the entirety of a major professional live sporting event broadcast."

The milestone broadcast will feature the LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo FC streaming live on Apple TV from Dignity Health Sports Park during the final weekend of MLS play before the regular season pauses for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

iPhone 17 Pro will capture live footage throughout the match, including team warmups on the pitch, player introductions, in-net goal angles, and the atmosphere inside the stadium. A total of 15 iPhones will be used in the production.

With iPhone cameras positioned throughout the venue, Apple reported that the broadcast will deliver the pristine video quality fans expect, alongside dynamic new perspectives that bring viewers closer to the action, made possible by the small form factor of iPhone.

The move to capture an match entirely on iPhones builds on extensive work by Apple TV in using the smartphones for production.

Apple TV first incorporated iPhone into a live sports broadcast workflow during a September 2025 “Friday Night Baseball” matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During that game it used iPhone 17 Pro to capture select moments from the game and cinematic in-stadium footage. The milestone production earned recognition from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, which added an iPhone used in the broadcast to its permanent collection.

iPhone 17 Pro features three 48MP Fusion cameras, offering the equivalent of eight lenses in a compact form factor and pro-level video features like Apple Log 2 used for this weekend’s broadcast.

Following strong fan response to the “Friday Night Baseball” production, Apple expanded the use of iPhone across additional sports broadcasts, including the MLS Cup in 2025. It then further integrated the technology into the regular production rotation for “Friday Night Baseball” and MLS broadcasts throughout the 2026 season.

This Saturday’s LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo FC match marks the next leap forward: the first live professional sporting event captured entirely on iPhone. Fans can see the results by tune in to Apple TV at 7:30 p.m. PT to see iPhone 17 Pro in action.