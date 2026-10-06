Emmys Will Move to Prime Video Next Year

NEW YORK—Last December, when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and YouTube struck a multiyear deal to give the streamer exclusive global rights to the Oscars starting in 2029, it marked an inflection point in the transition of live marquee TV events from traditional broadcast to streaming,

Now the Emmys have followed suit.

The Television Academy said it has inked a six-year deal to make Amazon’s Prime Video the exclusive home of the Emmy Awards starting next year.

The agreement succeeds the rotation among ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, which concludes with this year’s telecast. This new alliance ensures that TV’s premier honors will continue to adapt to a changing media landscape, embracing the future of how audiences consume great television, the Academy said.

The 2027 ceremony will continue to anchor the fall TV season by streaming live in September and will not be paywalled, Amazon said. The Emmys stream will be made available free to audiences worldwide.

This year, the Emmys telecast on NBC and Peacock drew 6.7 million viewers, down from the 7.42 million that watched the 2025 ceremonies on CBS and Paramount+, its highest ratings since 2021.

Prime Video thinks it can greatly expand that number by leveraging its offerings and services to elevate the Television Academy’s mission, delivering new experiences and entry points for fans to discover, engage with and celebrate what they love about TV, it said.

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“Television has never been more global, and the Emmys should be a celebration that the world can share,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy. “Now Prime Video audiences in more than 200 countries will be able to experience the Emmys live with no subscription required.

Abrego thanked broadcasters but said it was time to move on.

“Our broadcast partners have been tremendous stewards of the Emmys for many years, helping to build them into the cultural institution they are today,” he said. “Having a dedicated home with Prime Video allows us to build on that legacy with unprecedented global reach and a broader commitment to the Television Academy and our mission throughout the year. Amazon shares our deep respect for the history of the Emmys and brings the investment, innovation and scale to help us shape their next chapter.”

More information is available on the Television Academy’s website.