Netflix Deploys Beta ‘AI Discover’ Feature

Netflix has announced “AI Discover,” a new tab on the streamer’s TV app which is currently being deployed in beta mode to select viewers.

Netflix says it will begin rolling out early discovery experiences, starting with one that takes stock of a viewers’ vibes to determine their preferred show or movie.

“There’s more to enjoy and discover on Netflix than ever, but what sounds right for a quiet night in may look different for family movie night or a few spare minutes,” the company said in a blog post. “We’ve spent years refining how you discover, with recommendations tailored to your tastes, from what you Thumbs Up to what you add to “My List.” Now, AI Discover joins the mix as a new way to explore.”

The first experience within AI Discover is built around themes that can be narrowed down to a viewer’s specific tastes. Here’s how it works:

Start with a theme: Pick from a range of themes, each previewed with a clip from a show or movie. Some match how the viewer wants to feel (“Something Light,” “Scare Me”), your crew (“Family Movie Night”), or how much time they have (“Quick Watches”). Others might reflect what’s new or popular, or what they’ve been watching lately.

Pick from a range of themes, each previewed with a clip from a show or movie. Some match how the viewer wants to feel (“Something Light,” “Scare Me”), your crew (“Family Movie Night”), or how much time they have (“Quick Watches”). Others might reflect what’s new or popular, or what they’ve been watching lately. See what they gathered: Choosing a theme brings up matching recommendations.

Choosing a theme brings up matching recommendations. Go deeper: More specific themes surface so the viewer can keep searching until something feels right, or choose “Something Different” for a fresh set.

More specific themes surface so the viewer can keep searching until something feels right, or choose “Something Different” for a fresh set. Tune your picks: Every title has a "Tune Your Recommendations" button, right next to “Play” and “My List.” Use it to keep a recommendation, or to ask Netflix not to recommend something again.

“What we’re most excited about is how it feels to use. Tell us what you’re after, and the experience adjusts” Netflix said. “Tell us a recommendation isn’t for you, and we’ll remember it in AI Discover, so it won’t keep turning up. AI Discover is powered by a new intelligence layer we’ve been building that responds to what members tell us in real time and keeps learning.”

AI Discover will begin rolling out in the U.S. to members who use Netflix in English on supported TVs, and will gradually be opened up to more subscribers over the coming weeks. Those who have access will find a “Discover” red gem icon and a “New” label in the top navigation on their TV.