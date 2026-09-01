Eluvio To Highlight New Pasifika+ Project, Global Broadcast Fabric and Eluvio AI at IBC2026

BERKELEY, Calif.— Pasifika+, a new direct-to-consumer streaming service for Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited (PCBL) in New Zealand, has selected Eluvio to power its service.

The announcement comes less than two weeks before the start of IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center. The company will highlight its work with Pasifika+ and showcase the full capabilities of the Global Broadcast Fabric and Eluvio AI during the convention.

Eluvio’s Content Fabric will provide Pasifika+ with a unified zero-copy platform for broadcast, streaming and AI video intelligence from a single ingest workflow without creating file copies at any stage and superseding the use of legacy media clouds or CDNs.

Formed to strengthen partnerships between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands through television broadcasting, PCBL delivers Pasifika TV to a growing collective of more than 30 free-to-air broadcast partners across the Pacific.

Pasifika+ will extend that mission via a direct-to-consumer streaming service globally for the first time. Pasifika+ aims to connect diaspora audiences in New Zealand, Australia, the U.S. and elsewhere back to their home islands, preserve and share Pacific culture, sport, news and original entertainment and provide the region's broadcasters and content creators a new, revenue stream.

Eluvio’s Content Fabric receives live or VOD source feeds and dynamically ingests, transcodes, publishes and generates just-in-time streaming output directly to viewers. Streaming is provided at full source resolution, including HD and 4K, with dynamic automatic adaptation to the user's available bandwidth with low latency HLS/DASH delivery, unlimited multi-view, and zero-copy live-to-VoD and fast DVR playback.

Pasifika TV will provide a white-label browser, mobile and connected TV application to its viewers built using the Eluvio Media Wallet platform (full turnkey OTT Suite). The platform also provides subscriptions, pay-per-view and/or ad-supported monetization, while providing end-to-end content security and anti-piracy protection, including strong encryption, DRM, forensic watermarking and dynamic authorization per-offering, including geo blocking and rights control. All features are built-in allowing for a hyper-efficient, tamper-proof distribution, fast and easy purchasing and on-screen authenticity proofs for the viewer.

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In addition, the Eluvio Video Intelligence Editor (EVIE) and AI-assisted tools provide frame-accurate, in-line analysis, indexing and search, composition and transformation, such as live vertical video, all without file copies or re-transcoding.

Eluvio Content Analytics provides complete transparency of source-to-viewer audience, QoS, and sales analytics.

See Eluvio at IBC 2026 stand 8.MS5 and in the Future Tech Zone, Hall 14, Stand 14.A58.