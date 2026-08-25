Akta Tech To Showcase AI-First Video Platform At IBC 2026

Akta Tech will demonstrate a unified AI-first video platform designed to replace the collection of tools media companies use to move, understand, repurpose and measure content during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Akta can ingest and distribute live signals, analyze video in real time, enrich metadata, identify and create high-value clips, and turn operational and audience data into prescriptive insights—all within one cloud platform, enabling a continuous, signal-to-audience workflow.

The company’s IBC demonstrations will include:

Cloud signal distribution across broadcast, streaming, FAST, OTT, digital and social destinations.

Real-time AI enrichment that identifies speech, people, objects, scenes, sentiment and events.

Automated metadata generation and standardization to improve discovery, production and monetization.

Intelligent clipping for sports, news and live events, with automated and human-in-the-loop workflows.

AI-powered media analytics spanning playback quality, audience engagement, ad delivery and fill rate.

“Media companies no longer need separate tools to move, understand, enrich, repurpose and measure their content,” said Alper Turgut, chairman of Akta Tech. “Akta brings those capabilities together in one AI-first platform, helping customers create more content, reach audiences faster and improve operational and commercial performance.”

Akta is a high-end digital video platform powering video offerings for broadcasters and media companies for both live streaming and video-on-demand. Akta's turnkey technology streamlines video from ingest to playback and monetization.

See Akta Tech at IBC stand 3.DiamondLounge.

More information is available on the company’s website .