FCC Raises Regulatory Fees for TV Stations

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has issued a Report & Order that will raise regulatory fees for broadcast TV stations for its fiscal year 2026 by more than 6%. The regulatory fee schedules also include increases for radio stations.

Overall the agency expects to receive about $417,186,925 in revenue in fiscal year 2026, up about 6.5% from $391,734,169 in FY25. Total regulatory fee revenue from digital TV is expected to rise to $24,800,820 in FY26, up 5.9% from $23,412,392 in FY25.

The fees will be due by the end of September.

In issuing the ruling, the FCC rejected pleas that it expand the companies who are required to pay regulatory fees to such sectors as virtual MVPDs like YouTube TV.

It also rejected a variety of arguments by the NAB and state broadcaster associations that would have lowered fees and provided more detail on how the fees are calculated.

The full list of regulatory fees for TV stations by call signs is available on page 71 in Appendix F of the Report and Order.