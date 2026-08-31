FCC Raises Regulatory Fees for TV Stations
The agency plans to collect about $24.8 million in fees in fiscal year 2026 from digital TV stations
WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has issued a Report & Order that will raise regulatory fees for broadcast TV stations for its fiscal year 2026 by more than 6%. The regulatory fee schedules also include increases for radio stations.
Overall the agency expects to receive about $417,186,925 in revenue in fiscal year 2026, up about 6.5% from $391,734,169 in FY25. Total regulatory fee revenue from digital TV is expected to rise to $24,800,820 in FY26, up 5.9% from $23,412,392 in FY25.
The fees will be due by the end of September.
In issuing the ruling, the FCC rejected pleas that it expand the companies who are required to pay regulatory fees to such sectors as virtual MVPDs like YouTube TV.
It also rejected a variety of arguments by the NAB and state broadcaster associations that would have lowered fees and provided more detail on how the fees are calculated.
The full list of regulatory fees for TV stations by call signs is available on page 71 in Appendix F of the Report and Order.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.