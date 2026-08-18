TVU Networks, DTV Innovation Showcase IP Alternative to C-Band At SET Expo 2026

TVU Networks and DTV Innovations are demoing an alternative to traditional satellite distribution at SET Expo 2026.

SÃO PAULO—TVU Networks and DTV Innovations have formed a strategic technology integration aimed at giving broadcasters an efficient and scalable alternative to traditional satellite distribution and are showcasing their solution here at SET Expo 2026, Aug. 17-20, at Distrito Anhembi.

The solution directly responds to an industry-wide demand for modernized, highly efficient IP distribution architectures.

In March 2026, TVU Networks announced a partnership with Reuters to execute a phased migration from satellite to a cloud-native, IP-based live news distribution model powered by TVU MediaHub and TVU NOC.

The TVU and DTV Innovations integration extends this same cloud-first methodology to the receiver edge, traditionally the segment most dependent on fixed hardware and satellite infrastructure.

The integration aligns directly with TVU's ongoing strategic push to establish IP as the primary broadcast distribution architecture. The FCC’s recent vote to recover 160 MHz of additional C-band spectrum for 5G/6G use has accelerated broadcast strategies toward resilient, redundant, cloud-based IP distribution models delivering operational savings.

The joint architecture seamlessly bridges key points across the signal distribution workflow, including edge reception and conversion, native ecosystem integration and cloud-based routing and multi-point delivery.

DTV Innovations provides professional receiver hardware deployed at affiliate stations, regional broadcasters or remote sites. A dedicated Software Development Kit (SDK) supporting TVU's proprietary ISX protocol is embedded directly into DTV Innovations decoders. Signals are fed into TVU MediaHub, TVU's cloud routing platform, enabling flexible point-to-multipoint distribution from a single source to multiple destinations at the same time.

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The joint architecture eliminates reliance on legacy routing hardware, enables broadcasters to scale receiver endpoints dynamically, and reduces transport and operating costs.

See TVU Networks and DTV Innovations in the CIS Group SET Expo booth, number 38A.