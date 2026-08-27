Spectrum Offers Lower-Income Internet Customers Free Amazon Prime

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter’s operating brand Spectrum has announced that is offering free Amazon Prime memberships and benefits to eligible lower-income Spectrum Internet customers. Prime currently costs consumers $139 a year.

As part of the program, existing and new customers who currently qualify for Spectrum Internet Assist, affordable internet for low-income customers with speeds up to 50 Mbps, can receive Prime membership included with their Internet subscription at no extra cost.

“Our goal at Spectrum is to give customers more value from the services they already count on every day,” said Adam Ray, executive vice president, chief commercial officer for Spectrum. “That value already includes the fastest mobile service at the lowest prices, and our inclusion of programming apps in our video services at no extra charge. And that value now extends to including Prime for low-income customers to help make everyday life a little easier while delivering incredible savings and entertainment – reflecting just a part of our ongoing investment to ensure the communities we serve can thrive.”

Valued at $14.99 per month or $139 per year, qualifying Spectrum Internet customers can sign up for Prime through Spectrum’s simplified onboarding experience.

Benefits of Prime include low prices on Amazon.com and free delivery on 300 million items across 35 categories as well as free Same-Day Delivery on perishable grocery orders over $25 in most places.

It also serves as an entertainment destination, offering unlimited streaming of movies and shows, plus access to must-see live sports including NBA, WNBA, NASCAR, and Thursday Night Football.

In addition, members also enjoy ad-free listening of 100 million songs and millions of podcast episodes with Amazon Music, cloud gaming with Amazon Luna, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, and Alexa+, Amazon’s next-gen AI assistant that enhances the Prime experience, making it easy to shop, discover new entertainment, and manage photo content through natural conversation.

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