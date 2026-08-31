For-A Introduces Go Vertical! AiDi and AiDi Sports Hub

CYPRESS, Calif.—For-A has announced the expansion of viztrick AiDi into an overarching AI technology brand encompassing two dedicated products: Go Vertical! AiDi and AiDi Sports Hub. Developed by Nippon TV and delivered globally by For-A, viztrick AiDi brings advanced AI capabilities directly into live production workflows, with on-device processing designed to deliver the speed and responsiveness live content demands.

The new product structure makes it easier for broadcasters, sports producers, and other content creators to choose the AI tools that fit their needs, according to the company. Go Vertical! AiDi addresses the growing demand for mobile-first video delivered in a 9:16 format, while AiDi Sports Hub applies AI to create more engaging live coverage with tools that provide additional context.

“AI is becoming an increasingly practical part of live production, but customers don’t need technology simply for technology’s sake,” said Hiro Tanoue, Director, Alliance Department at For-A Company Limited. “They need tools that solve real production challenges without adding complexity. By establishing viztrick AiDi as our overall AI technology brand and introducing Go Vertical! AiDi and AiDi Sports Hub as dedicated products, we can make it much clearer for customers to identify the capabilities that can make a difference in their workflows.”

Previously introduced at the 2026 NAB Show as a feature of viztrick AiDi, Go Vertical! AiDi is now a dedicated product built around AI-driven, real-time 9:16 cropping, For-A said. The system analyzes live video and automatically creates vertically formatted output optimized for social media and mobile viewing.

For broadcasters and content owners, that means existing 16:9 programming can be adapted for mobile audiences as the action happens, without creating an entirely separate production workflow. Go Vertical! AiDi supports automated tracking modes for sports including basketball, soccer, and baseball, as well as group subjects. Operators can also identify and track specific subjects, with the system automatically resuming tracking if a registered subject temporarily disappears.

The technology operates on-device rather than depending upon cloud processing - an important advantage when immediacy matters. Go Vertical AiDi features near-real-time processing for live 9:16 production, avoiding the five-to-ten-second delay associated with some competing approaches.

Go Vertical! AiDi also supports mobile-first coverage of news, conferences, red carpets, entertainment programming, and other live events where audiences increasingly consume content vertically.

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AiDi Sports Hub takes viztrick AiDi technology in another direction, giving sports production teams AI-assisted tools that can add information, context, and visual storytelling to live coverage.

The system's capabilities include telestration, player tracking, player speed, distance and angle measurement, baseball runner speed, automated score graphics, and facial-recognition graphics. For-A said it is also developing additional capabilities including 2.5D/3D graphics, ball-trajectory visualization, sensor-based golf-ball trajectory, and AI-assisted automated program production.

Both Go Vertical! AiDi and AiDi Sports Hub are now available globally.