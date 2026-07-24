Pebble To Address Future Of Media Operations At IBC 2026

Pebble will discuss its future-facing developments for the new generation of media operations at IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Development leaders will be on hand to discuss Pebble's roadmap for virtualization and cloud-based playout, alongside the technologies, standards and operational models, including Dynamic Media Facility (DMF), cloud infrastructure and AI-assisted operations.

“Broadcasters and media enterprises around the world are changing fast, and they're asking us for more adaptable infrastructures, more flexible deployment and more intelligent workflows,” said Pebble CEO Peter Mayhead. “At IBC, we'll show how we're answering that, with a virtualization and cloud roadmap that lets operators deploy on-premises, in the cloud or hybrid environments, on their own terms. The same principle applies to AI."

"Used judiciously, AI can be transformative, but in playout it earns its place working around our core engine, not inside it,” Mayhead continued. “Frame-accurate execution has to stay deterministic, so we’re adding intelligence around that engine. Since NAB we’ve continued to develop that approach, exploring how AI can support monitoring, operational workflows and decision-making."

“Our approach to cloud and hybrid architectures is no different,” he added. “They build on the security and reliability our customers already trust from their on-premises systems.”

Pebble continues its active engagement with industry bodies including the DPP and JT-DMF, the Joint EBU/AMWA Task Force on Dynamic Media Facilities. Through its involvement in these initiatives, Pebble is helping shape the standards and operational approaches that will underpin future media infrastructures, ensuring its product roadmap reflects the real-world expectations of broadcasters and media organizations.

Those expectations include the agility to support new business models, operational methods and content delivery workflows. In turn, they will drive the deployment of increasingly flexible software architectures and the tactical choice of on-premises, cloud or hybrid environments.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That flexibility is reflected in Pebble's roadmap, with ongoing work to evolve Pebble Automation towards a cloud-native architecture while continuing to enhance Pebble Integrated Channel and Pebble Remote.

See Pebble at IBC 2026 stand 8.C58.