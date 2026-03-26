GatesAir Expands AirWatch365 Managed Service

CINCINNATI—GatesAir has announced the global launch of AirWatch365, its managed service for broadcast transmission monitoring and support and said it has introduced AirWatch365 Edge Gateway, an on-premises site appliance that securely connects transmitters and related infrastructure to the AirWatch365 platform.

GatesAir will demonstrate the service and the AirWatch365 Edge Gateway at 2026 NAB Show (Booth C1046), taking place April 19–22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The combined solution represents a continued expansion of GatesAir’s global services strategy, bringing together cloud-based aggregation with secure, site-level data collection to help broadcasters improve operational visibility, reliability, and support responsiveness.

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“At GatesAir, our focus is on providing broadcasters with a reliable and scalable approach to monitoring and supporting increasingly distributed transmission infrastructure,” said Raymond Miklius, Vice President of Technology, GatesAir. “AirWatch365 brings together centralized visibility, structured analytics, and expert support to help ensure consistent, high-quality on-air operations.”

Available through the company’s broader GatesAir Care program, AirWatch365 is a 24/7 Network Operations Center (NOC)-based service that enables broadcasters to outsource monitoring, diagnostics, and support to a dedicated team of GatesAir RF experts. The service continuously collects telemetry, correlates alarms, and applies analytics across multiple sites, allowing engineers to identify and respond to developing issues before they impact on-air performance.

AirWatch365 uses a cloud-based server layer as the central aggregation point, while the AirWatch365 Edge Gateway collects and normalizes operational data from transmitters, exciters, and environmental systems, including key performance indicators such as power levels, temperatures, and signal conditions. That data is securely transmitted to the AirWatch365 platform, where it is aggregated, analyzed, and presented through configurable dashboards.

This architecture enables broadcasters to manage alarms, performance metrics, and reporting across multiple sites, while maintaining local autonomy and fail-safe operation if a site is temporarily disconnected.

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AirWatch365 extends beyond basic alarm monitoring by incorporating telemetry, alarm correlation, and analytics across multiple sites. GatesAir support teams continuously monitor system conditions and trends, enabling faster issue identification and more effective response when conditions fall outside of normal operating thresholds.

The system also supports tailored configurations based on each broadcaster’s operational requirements, including customizable dashboards, site groupings, and user-defined alarm thresholds. This approach helps reduce alarm fatigue while ensuring that out-of-tolerance RF, power, or environmental conditions generate actionable alerts.

GatesAir also stressed that AirWatch365 is designed to scale across single stations, regional groups, and multi-market networks, supporting radio and television transmission systems along with associated infrastructure.

The AirWatch365 Edge Gateway establishes secure, outbound connectivity to the cloud platform, aligning with modern IT security practices while limiting access strictly to approved monitored equipment. The architecture maintains local system operation during network disruptions, ensuring continued site performance with data synchronization upon restoration of connectivity.

AirWatch365 is available globally beginning this spring.