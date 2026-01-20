Advanced Systems Group Inks Exclusive Partnership With Nu-Studio

EMERYVILLE, Calif., and BOZEMAN, Mont.—Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has formed an exclusive partnership with Nu-Studio, which will make its public debut at the 2026 NAMM Show, Jan. 20-24, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

ASG will serve as the exclusive reseller of Nu-Studio, including the company’s modular, portable studio designed for immersive audiovisual production, to bring the platform to market through its global sales, installation, and service infrastructure, ASG said.

Nu-Studio is a studio infrastructure designed to be adaptable as technology, standards and workflows evolve. A modular, reconfigurable acoustic control room, it allows for integrated audiovisual workflows with a portable, non-permanent framework that installs in days and can be relocated or reconfigured as needs change.

The partnership brings together Nu-Studio’s modular studio environment with ASG’s experience in end-to-end sales, installation, training and long-term service for media production environments worldwide, it said.

Designed for modern audiovisual production, Nu-Studio allows artists and production teams to work across multiple formats in a single environment, reducing the need to move between dedicated rooms as projects evolve.

"Nu·Studio gives our clients a flexible, scalable solution for a wide range of applications," said Tom Menrath, ASG vice president of Audio & Post Production. "This partnership allows us to bring a truly unique modular control room to market that allows our customers to easily pivot as their needs change."

As part of the exclusive agreement, ASG will manage commercial aspects of the Nu- Studio System, including sales, installation, staffing, training and servicing.

Nu-Studio systems are designed to integrate seamlessly with various production technologies, including Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision workflows.

Nu-Studio and ASG will exhibit at the 2026 NAMM Show in the Avid booth (booth 15000).