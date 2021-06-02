NDI Announces Major Upgrades to NDI 5

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—NDI will be releasing a new vision of its popular software defined IP video protocol, NDI 5, that will make it possible to connect and share video with any device anywhere in the world, the company reported.

“NDI is designed to harness the massive creative potential of software and networks, allowing anyone to work with video – and have fun doing it,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president of R&D for the Vizrt Group, which owns NDI. “All devices in the world are already connected. Now with NDI 5, you can easily build shows and share video between them, for free.”

The new version includes a variety of improvements, including NDI Bridge, which forms a secure bridge between any NDI network regardless of location and opens a variety of applications for remote workflows and for live video production.

Another new tool is NDI Remote, which allows anyone using just a URL to contribute live audio and video using an Internet-connected device, like a camera phone or a web browser, to another point anywhere in the world.

NDI has also announced that it will be making 10,000 NDI®|HX Camera app downloads free of charge (normally $19.99 USD).

The NDI 5 SDK and NDI Tools will be available for download in June. Anyone wishing to be notified once they are available can register here.