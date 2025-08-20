Yahoo Sports to Launch New Streaming FAST Channel

NEW YORK—Yahoo Sports and C15 Studio have announced the launch of the Yahoo Sports Network, a free, ad-supported streaming TV channel available on leading FAST services, as well as yahoosports.tv.

Operated by C15 Studio, Yahoo Sports Network is now available on LG Channels and Sling Freestream. The two companies said that it will be launching on Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Fubo, Plex, Prime Video, and The Roku Channel over the coming weeks.

C15 Studio operates a network of premium sports channels on behalf of sports organizations like Formula 1, DP World Tour (European Tour, Golf), and MotoGP, who launched the MotoGP Channel in partnership with C15 Studio earlier this month.

“Our video business is growing rapidly – across the number of shows we produce, the hours of content we deliver, and most importantly, the viewership by fans,” said Ryan Spoon, president of Yahoo Media Group. “We are excited to officially launch the Yahoo Sports Network and make it widely available across leading FAST services.

At launch, Yahoo Sports Network features more than 60 hours of original programming a week from shows covering a range of sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, combat and more.

This includes live programming such as The Ariel Helwani Show, Yahoo Sports Daily, Inside Coverage, and Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, as well as recorded episodes of The Kevin O’Connor Show, Football 301, Network with Rich Kleiman, and other fan favorites. The channel is an all-access pass to some of the biggest stories and most trusted voices in sports, delivering 24/7 expert commentary and analysis from Yahoo Sports and its partners.

The channel is also available on yahoosports.tv, a new comprehensive home for Yahoo Sports video. In addition to distributing Yahoo Sports Network, yahoosports.tv houses highlights from most every major sports league, as well as content from partners such as OneFootball and Motorsport Network. This gives fans a one-stop shop for Yahoo Sports video programming on desktop computers and mobile devices, Yahoo reported.