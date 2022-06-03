WWE Launches NFT Marketplace Moonsault
The WWE and Fox Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs are releasing 10,000+ “NFT FLIPS” for “Hell in a Cell”
STAMFORD, Conn. & LOS ANGELES—WWE's new NFT marketplace, Moonsault, will debut its first official NFT collection in advance of the annual WWE premium live event "Hell in a Cell".
On June 3, the WWE and Fox Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL) are releasing 10,000+ “NFT Flips” for “Hell in a Cell,” each featuring a WWE Superstar tied to the "Hell in a Cell" event. In the days after "Hell in a Cell", each NFT Flip will transform to reveal a 10-20 second video highlight of the featured Superstar.
The NFT Flips will be sold on “Moonsault” in “Cases” of three, randomized at minting, for $30 per Case. “Moonsault” will be powered by Eluvio’s eco-friendly Content Blockchain.
WWE and BCL launched WWE’s official NFT marketplace, “Moonsault,” this past Friday, May 27, during Smackdown on FOX, and promoted the debut across WWE and Fox media platforms, as well as on WWE Discord. The first 10,000 fans to create a wallet on the platform received a free Moonsault Genesis NFT, all of which were claimed within only a few hours.
In the future, more limited-edition Cases of NFT Flips, and other video highlights and digital collectibles centered on WWE Superstars and iconic moments from the company’s history, will be dropped on “Moonsault,” timed to major WWE premium live events throughout the year.
"Hell in a Cell" streams live this Sunday, June 5, on Peacock.
