Wohler Names Sonotechnique First Canadian Dealer for SoundField
SAN FRANCISCO: Wohler Technologies has appointed Sonotechnique its newest distributor of SoundField products. Based in Montreal with satellite sales offices in Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia, Sonotechnique will offer the full array of SoundField microphone systems and upmix solutions to the film, recording, post production, radio, television, and live markets in Canada.
