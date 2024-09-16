Vodafone Adopts RDK for Home Broadband Devices Across Europe

PHILADELPHIA—In advance of the annual RDK Global Summit, RDK Management has announced that Vodafone has adopted RDK-B as its central software for managing home broadband customer premises equipment (CPE) and launching new customer-focused services faster and more cost-effectively.

As one of Europe’s largest fixed broadband providers, serving many millions of broadband customers, Vodafone will extend its use of RDK-B open-source software throughout Europe in a phased rollout, starting in spring 2025. By using RDK-B open-source software across its markets, Vodafone will be able to introduce new services and applications such as lower latency in multiple countries at the same time.

RDK Management is a joint venture between Comcast, Liberty Global and Charter. RDK is an open-source software solution deployed on more than 100 million devices that standardizes core functions used in broadband and video devices. For broadband specifically, RDK-B provides core functionalities including device management, telemetry, Wi-Fi services, Ethernet access, IPv6 transitioning and more that work across all major network access technologies including DOCSIS, GPON, DSL, and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). By packaging and open sourcing these functions in a single standard software stack, service providers can develop, deploy, and manage a consistent set of broadband services across SoCs and OEMs for use across their networks and geographic footprints.

“At Vodafone, we are committed to delivering a superior experience to our customers. RDK-B will allow us to launch new services faster in multiple markets, as well as to effectively manage and improve device performance and analytics in a consistent and cost-effective way,” explained Oscar Gallego, global head of home & security products at Vodafone Group. “Also, through our continued collaboration with the wider RDK community, we can drive the adoption of open standards leading to greater innovation and the creation of new home broadband applications and services for customers.”

“We’re very proud that Vodafone has chosen to standardize on RDK-B as its central broadband software stack,” said Jason Briggs, president and general manager of RDK. “Vodafone is a leading telecommunications company renowned for its scale and quality, and its extended use of RDK is a testament to the proven value of our community’s efforts. Vodafone has been an instrumental member of the RDK community for many years, and we look forward to its continued participation and contributions.”

Additional information about RDK is available at www.rdkcentral.com . More information about Vodafone www.vodafone.com .