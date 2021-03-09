Vislink Joins European Broadcasting Union

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J.—Vislink is now a member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) as part of the company’s efforts to support and promote 5G technology. In addition, Vislink’s David Edwards, Live Production product manager and interim Group R&D leader, will serve on EBU’s 5G in Content Production Group (5GCP).

Vislink joining EBU comes after the company recently announced a new Connected Edge solution for leveraging IP connectivity everywhere to facilitate lower latency, ultra-fast video, real-time analytics and assessment of actionable intelligence.

“5G connectivity will be a key component in achieving the Connected Edge. The live production use case requires unique specs like high uplink capacity and very low latency,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “We look forward to being part of the working group that will help bring broadcast requirements to the 5G roadmap and ecosystem.”

5GCP consists of major equipment vendors, broadcasters and leaders in the industry working to define relevant use cases for 5G technology across news, sports, events, studio and location production. The group also works to identify and quantify the associated technical and operational requirements for a 5G transition, as well as understand typical working practices and standardization of the latest broadcast technology.

“5G will play an important part in the future of wireless camera applications for the live video production sectors and we are already seeing traction on consumer telecommunications. Yet, there are many aspects of this technology that industry leaders must understand in order to develop the best products and use of the 5G infrastructure,” said David Edwards. “That is why I am honored to represent Vislink as a member of EBU’s 5GCP group. We will work to help standardize the 5G transition, provide guided use cases for leaders in the industry and help clients adapt to the next generation of broadcasting.”