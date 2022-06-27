Viewership for 2022 NBA Draft Up 33% From Last Year
By George Winslow published
The NBA Draft airing on ABC and ESPN peaked at 4,5M viewers
NEW YORK—ABC and ESPN are reporting that viewership for the 2022 NBA Draft Presented By State Farm (Thursday, June 23), was up 33 percent from last year, according to Nielsen.
The first round across ABC and ESPN averaged nearly four million viewers (3,988,000), up 32 percent from last year’s NBA Draft first round, which also aired on ABC and ESPN.
Overall, the 2022 NBA Draft averaged 3,047,000 viewers for both rounds (round two aired on ESPN only), ESPN reported.
The first round of the NBA Draft across ABC and ESPN was the most-watched program for June 23 across all of television and in all key demos, the networks said.
The event peaked with 4,500,000 viewers at 8:15 p.m. ET.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
