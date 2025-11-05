World Series Game 7 Delivers 27.3 Million Viewers

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto with the MVP trophy after Game 7 of the World Series.

NEW YORK—Fox Sports said its coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the decisive Game 7 of the 2025 World Series delivered 27,330,000 viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox Sports streaming platforms. That ranked it as the most-watched World Series game since 2017’s Game 7, which pulled in 29,069,000 viewers, according to Nielsen data.

On Fox, the 11-inning Fall Classic conclusion delivered an average audience of 26,882,000 viewers and peaked at 33,064,000 from 11:45 p.m. to midnight ET. Fox said the number is up 16% over the most recent World Series Game 7 in 2019 and ranks as Fox’s most-watched Saturday primetime telecast since Jan. 18.

TV Tech's coverage of the new technologies that Fox Sports used to produce the games is available here.

Through seven games on Fox, the 121st World Series delivered an average of 15,709,000 viewers—the best complete average for a World Series since 2017 (18,926,000 viewers) and up 2% over last year’s average for five games (15,336,000 viewers), Fox said.

In addition, the complete 2025 MLB postseason on Fox, FS1 and FS2 averaged 8,088,000 viewers, up 8% over last year’s average (7,520,000) and Fox Sports’ best postseason since 2017.

On Fox, Game 7 drew a 22.2/62 rating in Los Angeles, peaking at 26.5/66 from 12:15-12:30 a.m. ET.

Top local markets for the entire World Series included:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Los Angeles 17.6/53

San Diego 10.9/40

Seattle 9.6/37

St. Louis 9.2/26

Milwaukee 9.2/27

Las Vegas 9.1/32

Portland, Ore. 9.1/34

Buffalo, N.Y. 8.9/24

Sacramento, Calif. 8.9/31

Minneapolis 8.7/27

Fox Sports’ digital platforms and streaming services recorded record levels throughout the 2025 World Series. Game 7 was the most-viewed World Series game in Fox Sports history, with a total average minute audience (AMA) of 752,731. Fox Sports delivered 1.3 billion views for the World Series across @MLBonFox social media channels, up 96% from 2024 (664 million).

In addition, Fox Deportes’ coverage of Game 7 averaged 448,000 viewers—the most-watched Game 7 on Spanish-language television since 2019 (613,000 viewers for Nationals-Astros).

Separately, Major League Baseball said Game 7 of the 2025 World Series averaged 51.0 million viewers combined across the U.S., Canada, and Japan, making the 11-inning contest the most-watched MLB game in 34 years, going back to Game 7 of the 1991 World Series.