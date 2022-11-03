Vevo Selects Amagi To Enhance Global CTV Offering, Ad Infrastructure
Amagi will ensure the quality of more than 80 Vevo FAST channels worldwide
NEW YORK—Music video network Vevo has partnered with cloud-based SaaS broadcast and connected TV (CTV) solution provider Amagi to enhance its global CTV programming and ad infrastructure, Amagi said today.
“As Vevo expands and monetizes on CTV worldwide, we are extending our capabilities correspondingly in order to work with more distributor and advertising partners, especially those in the rapidly growing FAST space,” said Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, senior vice president, global revenue and distribution operations at Vevo. “Amagi’s cloud-based infrastructure enhances our ubiquity and bolsters our flexibility as we navigate growth and helps us meet global CTV content delivery and ad tech requirements to ensure we maximize our revenue potential.”
Vevo has more than 80 linear Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channels worldwide. Amagi will ensure the quality of its linear channels across CTV platforms and enable seamless delivery of video ads into Vevo channels across distributors. It is providing a programming and ad service infrastructure and analytics to bolster Vevo’s performance reporting, the company said.
“As their technology partner, Amagi offers Vevo the ability to quickly and cost-effectively create, distribute and monetize content with best-of-breed cloud-based solutions,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder of Amagi.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
