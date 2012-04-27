Tulsa’s KTUL-TV Goes With JVCPro



WAYNE, N.J.: JVC announced that KTUL, the ABC affiliate in Tulsa, Okla., has purchased 18 GY-HM790 ProHDcameras, as well as two GY-HM750Us, to produce its local newscasts in HD. The new cameras were first used in SD mode when they were delivered in March, but the station transitioned to full HD for ENG and studio production on Aug. 22.



KTUL is affiliated with Allbritton Communications Company, which is based in Arlington, Va., and recently standardized on JVC ProHD cameras at six of its stations. The new cameras are part of an overall transition to localHD newsproduction for all stations in the group.



KTUL uses four of its new GY-HM790 cameras in the studio, along with a GY-HM250 on a jib. The studio cameras are connected via fiber-optic cable, which allows the station to send all signals over a single cable—no triax or additional cable bundles necessary. KTUL uses Adobe Premiere Pro CS5 and Apple Final Cut Pro editing systems, and recording ready-to-edit footage on non-proprietary SDHC cards has improved the station’s workflow.

