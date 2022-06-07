TransUnion Adds Epsilon Data to TruAudience Data Marketplace

CHICAGO, Ill.—TransUnion has announced a partnership to make data from Epsilon available via TransUnion’s TruAudience Data Marketplace.

The companies said that the agreement marks one of the largest audience targeting partnerships in the Connected TV, smart speakers and gaming consoles space. It means that brands and agencies can now access audience insights from Epsilon’s top-ranked consumer database of 250 million U.S. consumers mapped across TransUnion’s household identity graph covering more than 80 million U.S. connected homes.

Using that data, brands and agencies can create custom audiences based on thousands of attributes, thereby allowing them to reach each person with personalized messages across channels, TransUnion said.

"As mobile IDs and cookies continue to deprecate, having the ability to leverage audiences from Epsilon in an ID-agnostic way across our leading activation partners will enable greater scale and reach,” said Michelle Swanston, vice president of media and entertainment and head of data marketplace at TransUnion. “This relationship will help meet the ever-increasing demand for advanced audience targeting across streaming media.”

The companies said that Epsilon has developed the most complete set of transactional data assets to be used across all marketing channels. Epsilon also hosts one of the largest cooperative transactional databases in the U.S. with more than 3,000 contributing brands in key B2C and B2B categories.

Epsilon data covers demographics, lifestyles, financials, market indicators, healthcare, automotive, propensity models/market trends, and opted-in survey data.

"Marketers must have data that’s protected, relevant and actionable. Most importantly, it has to be connectable across devices and channels,” said Kyle Antoian, managing director of data at Epsilon. “Our partnership with TransUnion gives marketers the ability to tap into high-fidelity audiences and reach people across connected TV and streaming audio in the moments they are most receptive.”