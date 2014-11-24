Telestream to Feature File-based Workflow Solutions at GV Expo

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.– Telestream announced that it will demonstrate its file-based media products in booth 623 at Government Video Expo, which will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Dec. 3-4.



Visitors to the Telestream booth will be able to see the company’s Vantage platform which provides a range of transcoding and file-based workflow automation software products that automates aspects of content production, multiscreen delivery and device interoperability. Vantage’s service-oriented architecture combines transcoding, media capture, metadata processing, analysis, and content assembly into a unified system that can be run on premise or in the cloud. Tested to run on secure military networks, Vantage also supports CALM Act loudness monitoring and control as a step in the automated file-based transcoding process. Vantage’s free SDK allows defense and government integrators to further extend the platform into custom applications.



Telestream will also demonstrate new versions of its captioning software products, MacCaption and CaptionMaker that integrate into automated file-based Vantage workflows to meet the latest FCC requirements and comply with section 508 of the American Disabilities Act. Section 508 regulations contain stringent captioning requirements (including captioning for Internet video delivery) for the federal government and organizations that receive funding from the federal government, including most academic institutions. The ADA requires that videos be accessible to the deaf and hard-of-hearing in public accommodations and other public venues, such as hotels and stadiums. Telestream offers a complete software solution to easily author, edit, encode and repurpose video closed captions and subtitles for television, web and mobile delivery. By adding automation, customers can streamline their video captioning delivery to a variety of video formats and work more effectively with third-party captioning companies.



Telestream will showcase Wirecast 6.0 cross-platform, all-in-one live streaming production software that enables capture, live production and encoding of live streams for broadcast to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously.



Switch, the company’s new multiformat media player handles MXF, AS-02, AS-11/DPP, as well as transport streams, HEVC files and captions. While the basic player and inspection functionality are free, customers can purchase Switch Pro if they wish to transcode their media into a different format, view advanced application-specific metadata, or modify parameters and metadata. In addition to switching formats, Switch also enables packaging and distribution of content to media platforms, such as iTunes.



Telestream will also participate in several sessions during Government Expo, including:



“Comparing HEVC, MPEG-2 and H.264”



Thursday, Dec. 4, 10-11 a..m – presented by Tom Pflaum, Telestream director of Solutions and Technical Sales



“Intro to Live Streaming”



Thursday, Dec 4, 1-2 p.m. – presented by Andrew Haley, Telestream Desktop Applications specialist

