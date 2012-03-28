Telecast Fiber Systems Announces Terrapin



WORCESTER, MASS.: Telecast Fiber Systems announced the launch of the Terrapin FTR-D6, a 3Gbps fiber-optic video transceiver that also incorporates a six-output distribution amplifier. With four modes of operation, the Terrapin is a compact, bidirectional throw-down device that is ideal for distributing an HD video signal to several locations within a large venue. Terrapin will be on display at this year's NAB Show.



The new Terrapin FTR-D6 features both a fiber-optic input and a copper input, as well as a fiber-optic output and six copper outputs. A single push-button operation makes it easy to switch among four modes. The first mode enables the Terrapin to act as an HD/SDI distribution amplifier with six BNC outputs and an ST output.



Mode 2 supports a typical tap-and-drop installation in which the Terrapin is used as a receiver and retransmitter to feed six monitor locations. Mode 2 also supplies a fiber output to reclock and regenerate the signal to another location, where an additional Terrapin can be added to feed six additional monitors. In this manner, any number of Terrapins can be added to support a large production with no degradation in signal quality. In Mode 3, the Terrapin acts as a transceiver to receive a signal from a distant location and then transmit it via the six BNC outputs. Finally, Mode 4 is a pure SDI distribution amplifier and fiber booster, enabling the Terrapin to provide multiple outputs from a single BNC signal.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Telecast will be at booth C8925.



