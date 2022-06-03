Tegna Names John Treviño President & GM of KBMT-KJAC

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna Inc. has announced that John Treviño has been named president and general manager at KBMT-KJAC, the flagship stations of the 12News Now network serving the Golden Triangle area of Southeast Texas.

Treviño, who will start the new job on June 13. will be responsible for overseeing the dual ABC and NBC affiliate operation serving the Beaumont area across all platforms, as well as leading the stations’ focus on community service and driving results for advertisers.

Most recently, Treviño was vice president and general manager at KDAF, the CW affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth, where he developed and launched the live multi-platform daily news magazine, Morning After. He also secured the broadcast rights to the historic Dallas Holiday Parade and high school weekly football broadcasts and launched CW33 High School Football Showdown, which was the first-ever live broadcast of high school football on Friday nights.

Prior to KDAF, Treviño spent 11 years with NBCUniversal Local in Dallas-Fort Worth where he served as president and general manager at KXTX-Telemundo39 and director of sales with KXAS-NBC5. During his time at KXTX-Telemundo39, the station experienced substantial growth in market share, local content, infrastructure, and personnel.

“John joins the Tegna family with more than 30 years of experience in the local broadcast industry,” said Kristie Gonzales, vice president, media operations, Tegna. “John’s experience and leadership will help build on the work of our talented team in Beaumont and serve Southeast Texas with exceptional news, information and community engagement.”

Treviño has proudly served on the boards of several organizations that are making an impact in the greater Texas community, including the Texas Association of Broadcasters, the University of Arlington’s President’s Hispanic Council, the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Visit Dallas, and Junior Achievement of Dallas.

A native Texan, Treviño holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin. Treviño and his family will be relocating to Beaumont from Dallas. He joins his brother Ron Treviño, an anchor at KHOU in Houston, in the Tegna company.