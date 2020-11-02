Tegna Names Jessica Hagan President, GM at Two Stations in Idaho

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna Inc. has appointed Jessica Hagan president and general manager of KTVB and KTFT, Tegna’s NBC affiliates in Boise and Twin Falls, Idaho, respectively, effective November 16, 2020.

Hagan is joining KTVB from KING 5 Media Group, which includes Tegna’s NBC-affiliate KING and independent station KONG in Seattle, where she has been on the station’s leadership team as director of sales since 2016.

“Jessica is an energetic and thoughtful leader with a deep understanding of the media business,” said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO for media operations, Tegna. “Her collaborative approach, results-driven focus and experience building community partnerships will be a great addition to the exceptional KTVB team and the Boise community.”

In her current role, Hagan is responsible for the development and execution of revenue and sales strategy. By empowering her team and building a culture of high achievement dedicated to customer service, Hagan has created long-term partnerships and solutions for clients in the Seattle community that deliver ROI for their businesses and drive growth at the station. Previously, Hagan was director of market development at KING, where she was responsible for content revenue strategy for local programming and creating local new business initiatives.