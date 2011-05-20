Streambox Releases New Multifunction Encoder, Decoder



SEATTLE: Streambox announced two major updates to all hardware and software products within its acquisition platform of video encoders and decoders. The Streambox platform now showcases advanced HD video scaling and automated NTSC or PAL format selection. Advanced video scaling will give Streambox users the ability to capture video in the field at much lower resolution from an iPhone, iPad 2, or Android device, and automatically transcode the video at the studio end, upscaling to full HD resolution fixed output for high quality broadcast results. NTSC or PAL format selection will enable Streambox users to simplify the format conversion process by automatically outputting the preferred format, bypassing the time-consuming step of transcoding the video with a third party product. Advanced video scaling and NTSC or PAL format selection will be integrated into the entire Streambox acquisition platform.



“Our new updates offer a way to improve and simplify overall workflows by allowing users to eliminate third party products to transcode their video from NTSC to PAL. As news video acquisition evolves, many Streambox customers will receive video content from a variety of sources including iPhone, Android, software and hardware encoders from all over the world,” said Bob Hildeman, chairman and CEO of Streambox. “Advanced video scaling and format selection allow the user to send video without worrying about capturing video in high resolution or format conversion. Users will have the ability to capture SD video from the field using low bandwidth IP networks and upconvert the video at the studio to Full HD output, maintaining their high quality video output standards.”



Advanced video scaling takes advantage of enhanced algorithms built into Streambox decoders allowing users to upconvert video, which can range from cell phone QVGA resolution to full HD 1920 x 1080i resolution. Streambox HD Decoders feature automatic transcoding allowing broadcasters to acquire video from the field at a much lower data rate, and automatically output high quality video at the studio. For example, reporters can capture 720p between 2-3Mbps over 3G/4G networks in the field and then output 1080i from the broadcast studio.



Streambox users can receive video from many contributors located anywhere in the world, making it inefficient for users to have to convert their video content from NTSC to PAL. All Streambox Encoders offer the ability to select NTSC or PAL when sending live video from the field. This feature will simplify the output of video content for International Streambox users and meet many domestic and foreign requirements. This extends the efficiency of the Streambox solution in global markets by eliminating the need for timely format conversion using a third party product, and will also give users better frame rate and resolution.



