Sony Offers Enhanced HD Field Recorder



Sony has announced the release of an updated version of its PDW-HR1 high-definition field recorder. The new model—designated the PDW-HR1/MK1--now includes two SxS media slots, providing the flexibility for recording on solid-state media. It’s set to ship later this month.



“Sony offers the unique combination of both Professional Disc and SxS solid-state in our camera line, which is the main reason XDCAM technology continues to be the system of choice for professional video production,” said Kaori Uno, XDCAM senior product marketing manager for Sony Electronics. “The addition of hybrid media capabilities combined with fast file-based operations and superb reliability and capacity makes this recorder even more ideal for applications where speed is critical. It’s compact enough to fit in a car or helicopter, and also offers 4:2:2 HD image quality for news programming or motion picture production, where the right look is critical.”



The new model also provides voice-over audio recording capability and allows users to directly connect a microphone for narrating in the field. An optional MPEG adaptor card is also available for users who don’t wish to use an external encoder.



