Sinclair Names Franco Gentile VP/GM of Two Cincinnati Stations
He will oversee operations at Sinclair’s WKRC and WSTR
CINCINNATI—Sinclair has named Franco Gentile vice president and general manager of WKRC and WSTR, Sinclair’s owned and/or operated television stations in Cincinnati.
Gentile most recently served as vice president and general manager of KPTM and KXVO, Sinclair’s operations in Omaha, Neb., a role he held since 2021. In 2023, his responsibilities expanded to include oversight of KHGI and KFXL in the Lincoln-Hastings-Kearney, Neb. market.
Since joining Sinclair in 2004, Gentile has held multiple sales and sales leadership positions, steadily advancing in responsibility across Sinclair’s operations in Baltimore, Tampa and Columbus, Ohio.
“Franco has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a strategic vision that drives growth and innovation and his success in Omaha and Lincoln reflects his ability to build strong teams and deliver results. We are confident that under his leadership, WKRC and WSTR will continue to thrive, serving the Cincinnati community with excellence, and we are happy he will be returning to the state of Ohio where he was our GSM in Columbus,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and president of Local Media.
“My family and I are excited to return to Ohio and become part of this dynamic community. I look forward to leading our talented team in Cincinnati. Together we will uphold Sinclair’s commitment to serving the community, engaging audiences with high-quality local content, and providing businesses with premium advertising and marketing solutions through Cincinnati and northern Kentucky,” said Gentile.
A dedicated industry and community leader, Gentile serves on the boards of the Downtown Rotary of Omaha, the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the American Advertising Federation of Nebraska. He holds an MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing from Towson University.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Names Agency’s New Deputy General Counsel
Standard Media Appoints Kern Dant Chief Revenue Officer