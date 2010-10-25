Sencore introduces new transcoder

Sencore has introduced the TXS 3453 transcoder, a real-time device that delivers multiple channels of transcoding in a high-density 1RU chassis.

With a configurable engine and multichannel architecture, the TXS 3453 can perform both SD and HD transcoding besides converting variable bit rate (VBR) to constant bit rate (CBR) or CBR to VBR at a very low cost per channel.

Key features include bidirectional video transcoding from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4/H.264 and/or H.264 to MPEG-2 in all common HD or SD formats, as well as ASI and IP transport stream and optional RF interfaces. The TXS 3453 offers up to 16 channels.