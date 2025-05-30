ENCO to Show BYOD Translation, Captioning for Live Events at InfoComm

NOVI, Mich.—ENCO said it will showcase new AI innovations, including two automated captioning and real-time translation solutions at InfoComm in June.

Those solutions are a new speaker-identification feature for ENCO’s enCaption systems and enTranslate Mobile, which delivers real-time translations to personal devices. Along with providing BYOD or “bring your own device” accessibility and multilingual inclusivity to live events, the technology workflow is available for cloud, on-prem or hybrid connectivity for live captioning.

“In-room captioning and translation services are paramount to the live event experience because they enhance accessibility and improve engagement for diverse, multilingual audiences,” ENCO President Ken Frommert said. “We have steadily gained traction with integrators and technology directors who recognize ENCO’s leadership in delivering fast, accurate and accessible captioning and translation services to all audiences. This is the proven value we bring to AV environments.”

ENCO will offer live demonstrations of enCaption presenting automated English captions on screens and sending them to a cloud environment for immediate translation to Spanish, French, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese and German, the company saodd.

Attendees can access all six languages via enTranslate Mobile upon scanning a QR code on ENCO’s InfoComm booth (2870) and the FORTÉ booth (1742). FORTÉ specializes in the delivery and support of communications and collaboration solutions for AV and the modern workplace.

Introduced at last month’s NAB Show, enTranslate Mobile is a novel, disruptive solution to the challenge of making in-venue content accessible to every audience member, without the need to download or install an app. enTranslate Mobile offers direct access to multilingual translations through QR codes that redirect users to a mobile- and browser-friendly website where captions populate. Users can choose from enTranslate Language Selector to access the text stream of what’s being said on their personal devices. Users can also scroll back in time to read what was said while viewing that language, the ENCO said.

For large multilingual events such as city meetings or university lectures, enTranslate Mobile solves the problem of how to caption and translate what’s being said in the room in the languages most common to attendees. enTranslate Mobile also benefits the facility hosting the event through a mobile-friendly alternative to erecting large translation screens for live group events. Meeting organizers can simply display QR codes on signs or walls in adjacent areas, ENCO said.

enTranslate Mobile is the latest application representing the latest for ENCO’s enTranslate product range, which automatically translates and captions words for meetings, presentations, live streams, VOD assets and live broadcasts. enTranslate solutions, including enTranslate Mobile, can be used separately or with ENCO’s market-leading enCaption solutions, the company said.

ENCO said it will also show the latest improvements in its enCaption solutions for real-time live stage captioning, including a dynamic AI voice-fingerprinting solution that detects and identifies each speaker at live events with more than one contributor. The technology is delivered through a single-stream audio mix that dynamically identifies each speaker, a function that enCaption can pass through to translations powered through all enTranslate systems. enCaption identifies each speaker and then seamlessly inserts their names when identified, automatically labeling their captions and associated translations in real time, the company said.

enCaption’s new speaker identification feature was also introduced at NAB Show, taking home a Future Best of Show Award from TV Technology; enTranslate Mobile received a Future Best of Show Award from TVB Europe.

InfoComm runs June 11-13 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

More information is available at enco.com.