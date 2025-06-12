Synamedia Introduces A3SA Security Enhancements for Media Edge Gateway

ATLANTA and LONDON—Synamedia today unveiled its Media Edge Gateway (MEG), an ATSC 3.0 software-based integrated receiver/decoder (IRD), with support for device security requirements specified by the ATSC 3.0 Security Authority (A3SA).

With MEG as a front-end device gateway, users can achieve cost savings of up to 80% when compared to a full system upgrade. The solution enables large broadcasters and station groups to take in over-the-air signals in one format, such as ATSC 3.0 or 1.0, and output in the other. Cable operators can use MEG to input ATSC 3.0 and output ATSC 1.0 in an existing facility. For remote monitoring needs, users can input over-the-air (OTA) signals and output IP, Synamedia said.

A3SA develops protocols for securing ATSC 3.0 services using IP-based encryption protocols, device certificates and rights management technology conforming to the ATSC 3.0 Security Standard. The device security approval process is a multi-party operational compliance effort, involving secure provisioning and thorough testing, it said.

“It’s been a privilege to work with innovators across the industry to bring secure, IP-based NextGen TV to life,” Joe St. Jean, managing director of A3SA, said. “Synamedia’s MEG makes it easier for broadcasters to meet content protection standards and supports broader adoption. It’s a strong contribution to the growing NextGen TV ecosystem.”

Synamedia purpose-built MEG as an all-in-one OTA, satellite and IP receiver. The solution can take in an ATSC 3.0/MPEG-4 signal feed and output it as an ATSC 1.0/MPEG-2 signal, allowing users to prepare in advance for a full conversion to 3.0 streams, as well as robust remote monitoring, the company said.

“Security has always been at the heart of our business here at Synamedia, as has anticipating our customers’ future needs,” Elke Hungenaert, vice president of product management at Synamedia Video Network, said.

“When we originally launched MEG, it was one of the only IRDs on the market built with future proofing in mind because we knew the transition to ATSC 3.0 would be a marathon, not a sprint. These latest enhancements demonstrate our continued investment in our portfolio and we’re proud of the work we’ve done to support the ATSC 3.0 security ecosystem.”

More information is available on the company’s website.