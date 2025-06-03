WLMB-TV Expands Its Reach With Rohde & Schwarz TE1 R&S Transmitter

My wife Rachel and I inspect the new Rohde & Schwarz R&S TE1 liquid-cooled transmitter, which is significantly reducing our overall energy costs.

TOLEDO, Ohio—At WLMB-TV 40, our mission has always been to serve Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan with family-friendly, devotional programming. Since our founding in 1998, we’ve worked hard to deliver high-quality content while being careful stewards of our resources as a nonprofit broadcaster.

When we won a bid for UHF Channel 35, we faced a major transition: We needed to move from the VHF band to UHF, requiring a higher-frequency transmitter capable of delivering increased power. This was not just a technical upgrade; it was an opportunity to expand our audience reach and improve broadcast quality. But as a nonprofit organization, we had to ensure that every dollar spent would provide strong value for our community.

Lower Cost, Larger Audiences

We raised the necessary funding through an on-air donation drive, knowing our viewers trusted us to invest wisely. Our next step was finding a transmitter that could maximize efficiency, reduce operational costs and support our long-term goals. We conducted extensive research, spoke with respected broadcast engineers and met with manufacturers at trade shows.

In addition to performance and efficiency, service and support played a key role in our decision. Rohde & Schwarz provided excellent presale guidance and remained engaged throughout the installation process. Its team worked closely with our engineers to ensure a smooth and timely transition, answering questions promptly and providing clear technical information whenever needed. That level of responsiveness gave us confidence not only in the product but in the partnership itself. For a smaller, mission-driven station like ours, having direct access to knowledgeable support was especially important.

After a thorough review, we chose the Rohde & Schwarz R&S TE1 liquid-cooled transmitter. Its energy-efficient design stood out immediately. Liquid cooling significantly reduces the need for energy-intensive air conditioning, lowering overall energy costs. As we calculated projected savings, we realized the R&S TE1 would pay for itself within three to four years—a critical factor in our decision.

The installation of the transmitter took approximately two weeks. Since going live with the R&S TE1, we have seen a remarkable 28% increase in audience reach, expanding from 1.8 million to 2.3 million households, with half of those households able to receive our signal with a simple indoor or outdoor antenna. Additionally, about 1.24 million people in neighboring TV markets can now more easily receive our signal.

Ready for NextGen TV

Beyond energy savings and expanded reach, the R&S TE1 has positioned WLMB-TV for the future. It is ATSC 3.0-ready, ensuring that when we decide to adopt next-generation broadcast technology, we’ll be prepared without needing another major equipment investment. For a nonprofit like ours, this future-proofing offers both financial security and strategic flexibility.

Reliability was another major factor in our choice. With any broadcast operation, equipment downtime can impact not just technical operations but the trust we’ve built with our viewers. Knowing that the R&S TE1 is designed for high reliability and a long service life gives us peace of mind that we can continue serving our community without interruption.

Looking back, selecting the R&S TE1 was the right decision for WLMB-TV 40. We have improved the quality of our broadcasts, expanded geographic reach, significantly reduced operational costs and set the stage for future growth—all while staying true to our commitment to be responsible with our donors’ support.

The transition from VHF to UHF could have been a daunting and expensive undertaking, but with careful planning and the right technology partner, it has been a tremendous success for our station and the community we serve.

