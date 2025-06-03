PSSI Acquires Video Transmission Technologies from Appear
The newest purchases will strengthen its live broadcast capabilities
LAS VEGAS—PSSI Global Services, a major provider of broadcast transmission solutions, has made another significant investment in state-of-the-art video delivery technology by purchasing transmission hardware from Appear.
The newest purchases include multiple X20 chassis, HDR HEVC encoder and decoder cards and multiple hardware-accelerated SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) cards, representing a notable expansion of PSSI’s IP and High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) infrastructure.
In addition, PSSI has procured corresponding BISS-CA addressable encryption licenses, enabling robust, secure, and scalable content protection for high-value live broadcasts, the companies said.
PSSI said the equipment from Appear will play a central role in supporting upcoming major live events, including the FIFA Club World Cup and FIFA World Cup.
PSSI is also designing and engineering new multi-path field transmission kits, built around the Appear X Platform, to enhance remote production capabilities for top-tier sports entertainment clients such as UFC, WWE, and Fox Sports.
“Whether over satellite, fiber or IP, this investment in Appear technology reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class broadcast transmission solutions for the most prominent live events around the world,” said Derek Blount, CEO of PSSI. “Appear’s high-performance X Platform gives us the flexibility and scalability to meet the needs of our partners, from regional sports productions to the most complex international broadcasts.”
“One of the earliest industry pioneers to utilize the Appear X Platform in remote event contribution, PSSI’s senior engineering staff is recognized today as the foremost field experts in Appear technology,” said Ed McGivern, general manger, North America at Appear. “The joining of PSSI's service expertise, along with Appear’s advanced compression and processing technology, is a robust combination that holds tremendous benefits for technology-forward customers in the live events industry.”
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
For more information, visit: www.appear.net
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.