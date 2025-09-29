SCTE Inks Deal to Establish First International Licensee In India

LOUISVILLE, Colo.—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) will enter into a license agreement with a third-party organization to establish SCTE’s first international licensee in Chennai, India.

Under SCTE’s oversight and governing policies, the licensee will establish and operate the SCTE India Chapter to deliver training, certification and professional development across the region. The agreement marks an important step in SCTE’s global growth and advances its mission to strengthen broadband technology, workforce training and industry standards worldwide, SCTE said.

India is a dynamic broadband market. There are nearly 1 billion subscribers and it has a rapidly expanding fixed-fiber network. While mobile connections dominate, fiber and fixed broadband deployments are surging, fueling one of the globe’s fastest-growing digital economies. SCTE’s India Chapter will deliver training, certifications and professional development to engineers and technologists to support this transformation.

The SCTE Foundation will provide funding for the formation of the India licensee and its affiliated chapter, covering legal and organizational startup costs. The initiative aligns with the foundation’s commitment to broaden access to education and skills in emerging and underserved regions, it said.

“Launching SCTE’s first international chapter in India will be a significant milestone for our organization and for the broadband industry,” SCTE president and CEO Maria Popo said. “India’s broadband market is accelerating at an extraordinary pace. This chapter will give professionals access to world-class training, certification and a global peer community to help them succeed.”

Upon its launch, the SCTE India Chapter will provide opportunities for local membership, training and industry engagement.

More information is available on the SCTE and SCTE Foundation websites.