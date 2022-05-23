Scripps Names Dave German VP & GM of KXXV/KRHD TV Stations
By George Winslow published
German will assume his new post at the Waco/Temple/Bryan, Texas stations on June 20
CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has appointed Dave German vice president and general manager for KXXV/KHRD, the Scripps ABC affiliates in the Waco/Temple/Bryan, Texas, market, effective Monday, June 20.
German has been vice president and general manager for KMTV, the Scripps CBS affiliate in Omaha, Nebraska, since October. Prior to KMTV, German served as station manager of KPEJ in Odessa, Texas, and before that the general manager of an eight-station cluster in Anchorage, Alaska. He also spent several years in ascending positions at WJCL/WTGS in Savannah, Georgia.
“Dave is an outstanding leader and has consistently proven he can increase revenue and improve news coverage and station culture,” Scripps Local Media president Brian Lawlor said. “His experience leading multiple stations at once will help drive KXXV/KRHD’s success.”
German has more than 30 years of experience as a broadcast manager in every department of a television station, including sales, news and production. German is a native of Savannah, where he began his broadcasting career in the engineering department.
“I look forward to returning to Texas and working with the great teams at KXXV and KRHD,” said German. “Together, we will deepen our commitment to quality journalism and community involvement in the Central Texas and Brazos Valley region.”
German graduated from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Arts/Broadcast Production. He is chairman of the Broadcast Advisory Board at Georgia Southern University and has served as a member of the Bryan County (Georgia) Chamber Executive Committee.
German replaces Andrés Chapparo, who was named vice president and general manager at Scripps’ WSFL in Miami, Florida.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
