Scripps Names Dave German VP & GM of KXXV/KRHD TV Stations

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has appointed Dave German vice president and general manager for KXXV/KHRD, the Scripps ABC affiliates in the Waco/Temple/Bryan, Texas, market, effective Monday, June 20.

German has been vice president and general manager for KMTV, the Scripps CBS affiliate in Omaha, Nebraska, since October. Prior to KMTV, German served as station manager of KPEJ in Odessa, Texas, and before that the general manager of an eight-station cluster in Anchorage, Alaska. He also spent several years in ascending positions at WJCL/WTGS in Savannah, Georgia.

“Dave is an outstanding leader and has consistently proven he can increase revenue and improve news coverage and station culture,” Scripps Local Media president Brian Lawlor said. “His experience leading multiple stations at once will help drive KXXV/KRHD’s success.”

German has more than 30 years of experience as a broadcast manager in every department of a television station, including sales, news and production. German is a native of Savannah, where he began his broadcasting career in the engineering department.

“I look forward to returning to Texas and working with the great teams at KXXV and KRHD,” said German. “Together, we will deepen our commitment to quality journalism and community involvement in the Central Texas and Brazos Valley region.”

German graduated from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Arts/Broadcast Production. He is chairman of the Broadcast Advisory Board at Georgia Southern University and has served as a member of the Bryan County (Georgia) Chamber Executive Committee.

German replaces Andrés Chapparo, who was named vice president and general manager at Scripps’ WSFL in Miami, Florida.