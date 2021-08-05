Ross Video Breaks Ground On Iroquois Manufacturing Expansion
By Phil Kurz
The expansion, powered by green energy, will support two new manufacturing lines
OTTAWA, Canada—Ross Video has broken ground on a 55,000-square-foot expansion for two manufacturing production lines in Iroquois, Ontario, Canada.
The expansion, which will rely on green energy to minimize the environmental impact of the new manufacturing lines, is being paid for with a $15 million investment from Ross Video and nearly $3 million in funding from the Ontario government. It will employ more than 40 people in manufacturing with more positions anticipated as the company continues to grow, Ross Video said.
“I am extremely proud to be breaking ground on our factory expansion. This event combines our commitment to my hometown of Iroquois, a low carbon footprint green facility, and a major increase of our manufacturing capacity to serve our growing global customer base,” said company CEO David Ross.
Delays due to COVID-19 postponed ground breaking a year, said Jeff Poapst, chief manufacturing and services officer at Ross.
“This will not only help us better deal with the substantial and sustained demand for our products and services but give us a chance to move closer to our goal of a fully carbon-neutral factory well before 2030,” said Poapst. “We take our responsibilities to our customers, our employees and their families, our suppliers, and business partners, our community and the environment very seriously. We’re checking boxes on all those fronts with this effort.”
The expansion will add capacity to consolidate operations from international acquisition, improve production efficiencies, facilitate innovation and expand sales into new markets, the company said.
Ross was one of three Cornwall-area businesses to receive funding from the Ontario government.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
