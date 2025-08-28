Cineverse Launches Streaming Apps for In-Vehicle Video Streaming

LOS ANGELES—Cineverse has announced that it is working with Xperi to bring four of its streaming channels to automobiles for the first time as part of the DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo, and to TVs, through TiVo OS.

Four of Cineverse's direct-to-consumer video streaming apps will be among the first available in all new BMW models in the U.S. and will be integrated into TiVo OS later this year. As of today, Verse Karaoke is live, with the following services coming soon: Verse Karaoke, Verse Karaoke, Cineverse (general entertainment), RetroCrush (classic anime), Screambox (horror).

This launch marks Cineverse's first release of apps specifically targeting in-car infotainment systems built by Matchpoint, its media supply chain platform which automates complex workflows and streamlines content delivery.

"As a company, we constantly strive to leverage emerging technology as a way to reach new and passionate fans of our entertainment content. We see the emergence of in-vehicle infotainment systems as the next frontier in a rapidly evolving media landscape," said Tony Huidor, Cineverse's chief product officer. "The availability of Cineverse's Matchpoint™ on TiVo OS and DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo™ will allow fans of Cineverse, RetroCrush, Screambox and Verse Karaoke to enjoy their favorite entertainment both from the comfort of their homes on TVs with TiVo OS and on the go in their automobiles through DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo™."

DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo is a global entertainment platform delivering a content-first approach for the connected car, seamlessly integrating premium content across live TV, news, sports, movies and more.