Swerve TV Launches Swerve Sports on Roku, Pluto TV

LOS ANGELES—Swerve TV said it is launching Swerve Sports, a free live-streaming women’s sports channel, on The Roku Channel and Pluto TV.

Currently, Swerve Sports is available on The Roku Channel and also on Free Live Sports, Lights Out Sports and Zeam. Pluto TV will begin streaming Swerve Sports on Aug. 7. Anoki and other platforms are launching the channel, which has more than 30 content and distribution partners, later this summer, according to Swerve TV chair Christy Tanner and CEO Steve Shannon.

Marketing itself with the tagline “Where Women Rule the Game,” Swerve Sports offers fans 24/7 access to women’s football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, softball, gymnastics, boxing, rugby and more.

It is the second channel from Swerve TV, which also offers Swerve Combat, a combat-sports FAST channel televising more than 200 live events and reaching 20 million viewers in the past year, delivering year-over-year growth of 215%.

Swerve TV is run by Tanner, who has created leading livestreaming multiplatform businesses for CBS and other global media companies; Shannon, who launched Roku’s content and advertising monetization business; and Dan Keston, an award-winning producer and media executive who is head of content.

“Swerve Sports is giving fans what they want—more women’s sports, free, live-streaming, 24/7,” Tanner said. “We’re creating new opportunities for the all-stars of women’s sports while leveraging the expertise of our all-star leadership team.”

“With the launch of Swerve Sports, we’re applying the same innovative approach that fueled the breakout success of Swerve Combat,” Shannon added. “We’re redefining what’s possible in women’s sports for fan engagement with athletes, teams, and leagues.”

In addition to live women’s sports, Swerve Sports will also feature highlights, series and films about women athletes and those who have been pivotal in advancing women in sports. Content partners include Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball, Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball, Athletes Unlimited Softball League, Women’s Football Alliance, Red Bull, Outside, USA Cheer & Stunt, Freestyle Trampoline Association, Queen & King of the Court, Professional Fighters League, Invicta Fighting Championships, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and Stihl Timbersports.