ESPN to Air 620+ College Hockey Games
The men’s and women’s college games will be available across its networks and streaming platforms
ESPN has announced that its coverage of NCAA men’s and women’s ice hockey on its networks and streaming platforms will total more than 620 games during the 2025-26 season, including the Men’s and Women’s Frozen Four championship events. All games will be available to stream on the ESPN App via ESPN DTC or Pay TV authentication.
ESPN+ will stream over 620 games with matchups from ECAC Hockey and Hockey East.
The puck drops for the first game of the season across ESPN networks on Friday, October 17, ESPN reported.
In addition, both the men’s and women’s NCAA College Hockey Selection Show will return to ESPN networks. Leading into the Women’s Frozen Four Championship game on Sunday, March 22, the men’s selection show (3 p.m.) will air on ESPNU. The women’s selection show will take place on Sunday, March 8 (11:30 a.m.) on ESPNU.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.