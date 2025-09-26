‘Friday Night Baseball’ to Capture Red Sox-Tigers Game With Apple iPhone 17 Pro

An iPhone 17 Pro in use as a camera at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

BOSTON—Many of the viewers tuning in to Apple TV+’s “Friday Night Baseball” may be quite familiar with the iPhones in their pockets and purses, but what might surprise many is that tonight’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers will feature footage captured using the new iPhone 17 Pro.

The iPhone 17 Pro will be used to capture live gameplay as well as batting practice, player introductions, dugout angles and fan atmosphere. The game from Fenway Park will mark what is believed to be the first use of the iPhone in a live professional sports broadcast workflow, Apple said.

The iPhones will capture video from multiple positions inside Fenway, including the home dugout, inside the Green Monster and via a roaming RF cam from around the stadium. Footage from the iPhone cameras will be identified with special overlays when used during the broadcast.

Apple has previously worked with Major League Baseball on other production enhancements, such as in-stadium drone shots, real-time probability graphics, umpire helmet and body cams, mic’ed plays and megalodon cameras, the company said.

The final “Friday Night Baseball” broadcast of the season on Apple TV+ begins tonight at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Step-by-step instructions on how to watch the game are available online.