DAZN Rolls Out ST 2110 Global Master Control Room For FIFA Club World Cup 2025

NEW YORK and LONDON—DAZN deployed a live sports monitoring infrastructure to support its global broadcasts of the recently concluded FIFA Club World Cup 2025 built in partnership with Techex and TAG Video Systems.

Thirty-two of the most successful clubs from every continent competed in the soccer tournament, which spanned 63 matches. DAZN was the exclusive global broadcast partner. It delivered every match live and free to fans around the world.

With global rights to the tournament and with growing demand for the group’s other sports content around the world, DAZN required an infrastructure capable of supporting the complexity and pace of some of the world’s most high profile and dynamic sporting events. Working with Techex, DAZN built a new SMPTE ST 2110-based global master control room (MCR) in Leeds, UK.

The system provided centralized control over more than 5,000 unique video sources and 300 mosaic layouts. Once at its core data centers, the sources and layouts were seamlessly routed to DAZN’s operational hubs in Leeds, Northern Ireland and Hyderabad, which are powered by TAG’s Media Control System (MCS) and managed through a redundant central interface, This architecture reduced bandwidth use, eliminated infrastructure duplication and enabled any source to be routed to any operator or screen without reconfiguration, DAZN said.

"With the number of different feeds and variants required for DAZN’s broadcasting of the FIFA Club World Cup – on top of our usual workload – flexibility and scalability were the priority to ensure our master control room (MCR) was monitoring as effectively as possible. Our partnership with Techex and TAG has enabled DAZN to continue delivering an unparalleled entertainment experience to our users, supported by cutting-edge live sports infrastructure," said David Christmas, head of broadcast project engineering at DAZN.

Techex worked with DAZN’s project and operations teams on the system architecture and delivery, focusing on the continued development of DAZN’s orchestrated workflow deployments, using technologies such as tx edge to provide protection and monitoring of signals, optimizing signal quality and ensuring delivery, it said.

“We delivered a solution that’s technically sound, operator-friendly and built for DAZN’s evolving needs. We needed to address the immediate demand to build an infrastructure to cater for a tournament the size and scale of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, whilst also considering DAZN’s future” said Richard Bailey, chief product and technology officer at Techex. “It’s a great example of partnership focused on real-world results.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To further streamline operations, TAG developed a dedicated operator console, designed specifically for DAZN’s live transmission and MCR environments. The touch-compatible interface allowed operators to interact directly with the mosaic—switching feeds, validating ad markers, adjusting audio and managing alarms in real time. Its intuitive, role-based design minimized complexity and eliminated the need for engineering intervention for daily tasks, it said.

“This project gives DAZN the agility to deliver live sports coverage at global scale,” said Kevin Joyce, zero friction officer at TAG Video Systems. “Together with Techex, we’ve built a monitoring platform that enables smarter operations, faster response, and lower operational risk.”