FIFA Grants Evertz DreamCatcher VAR Platform Certification Status

BURLINGTON, Canada—Evertz Technologies’ DreamCatcher Video Assistant Referee (VAR) platform has achieved certification status from the FIFA Quality Program for VAR technology, the company said today.

FIFA, the international governing body of association football (soccer), has implemented the FIFA Quality Program, which seeks to improve the game and protect the players, clubs and associations by endorsing products that comply with the highest safety and quality standards, it said.

Achieving FIFA Basic certification enables DreamCatcher VAR to be used during professional soccer competitions and by leagues and federations, enabling them to fulfill their VAR and VAR Light requirements over the next four years, it said.

"Attaining FIFA Quality Program certification for the DreamCatcher VAR platform is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Dominic Ventresca, company VAR product specialist. “We are honored to play a pivotal role in enhancing the integrity of football matches worldwide. This achievement exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering solutions that empower the world of sports officiating.”

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) and Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) currently use DreamCatcher VAR for video refereeing services for every match in their topflight pro leagues, it said.