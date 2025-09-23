Tegna Stations 9NEWS, My20 Will Air Nuggets and Avalanche Games

DENVER & TYSONS, Va.— Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) has extended a deal with Tegna that will allow Denver’s 9NEWS (KUSA-TV) and My20 (KTVD-TV) to air 20 Denver Nuggets games and 20 Colorado Avalanche games for free over-the-air during the upcoming NBA and NHL seasons.

It is the second straight year that the Tegna stations have aired the NBA and NHL games from the two franchises.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this fan-first partnership with Tegna back for another year,” said Kevin Demoff, president of team and media operations, KSE. “Last season’s overwhelming community response to this partnership reinforced our commitment to ensuring that the fans who support the Nuggets and Avs can cheer on their favorite teams even when they can’t be with us at Ball Arena.”

The broadcast agreement with Tegna Denver stations 9NEWS and My20 will enable nearly 3.5 million people in the Denver metro area to access games for free over-the-air. Last season, millions of viewers tuned in to the stations to watch the Nuggets advance to the NBA’s Western Conference Semifinals and the Avalanche earn their place in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, Tegna reported.

This season, a total of 40 games from the two hometown teams will air on KTVD, with five Nuggets games and five Avalanche games broadcast simultaneously on 9NEWS, Denver’s NBC affiliate.

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment owns such properties as the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), and Altitude Sports & Entertainment, a 24-hour regional television network.

Altitude Sports will produce the games for the stations.

“After last year’s tremendous success as the official over-the-air broadcast home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, we’re excited to continue this partnership for another season,” said Mark Cornetta, senior vice president, media operations, Tegna. “The response last year exceeded our expectations, and we’re proud to once again provide Denver fans with the ability to watch their beloved Nuggets and Avs play.”

In advance of the Nuggets and Avalanche seasons, Altitude Sports continues to be available throughout its nine-state territory on Xfinity TV, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and various other local providers.