Quickplay, Vionlabs Tackle AI-Driven Metadata Creation For OTT Service Providers

TORONTO AND STOCKHOLM—Quickplay and Vionlabs have announced integration of the former’s cloud-native content management system (CMS) with the latter’s Fingerprint Plus solution that offers AI-based analysis of video files and thereby increases viewer engagement and satisfaction as well as ad monetization for OTT providers.

Service providers can use the integration of the CMS and Fingerprint Plus, which creates actionable media fingerprints and video descriptors without requiring any traditional content metadata fields, to capitalize on key market opportunities, including intelligent ad point detection for targeted ads, improved audience personalization and deeper engagement across AVOD services and FAST virtual linear channels, the companies said.

AI-derived metadata includes content moods, micro-genres, story descriptors and keywords to enable more nuanced video recommendations, which can increase activations across OTT content libraries and result in a more than 50% increase in catalog activation, they said.

This higher activation is the result of high-quality data coverage for the catalog and advanced personalization algorithms that leverage the video descriptors, they said.

“Engaging subscribers beyond marquee content translates directly into long-term value for the streaming providers,” said Naveen Narayanan, head of sports and data products for Quickplay. “With Vionlabs’ AI technology and video expertise, we’re able to ingest high-quality, highly-accurate descriptions of the content that can be used to tailor experiences to specific viewers based on their implicit and explicit preferences.”

Fingerprint Plus uses an advanced, purpose-built neural network to analyze and enrich every content asset ingested into the Quickplay video platform, including source video assets that lack rich, descriptive metadata. The company’s personalization engine uses the enriched assets to create tailored experiences for maximizing audience engagement. The solution also identifies the optimal points in a video to insert ads so that they complement the viewing experience, the companies said.

“According to a recent PwC study, 54 percent of users cite poor ad experience as the main reason for leaving the service,” said Marcus Bergström, CEO of Vionlabs. “Combining the power of Quickplay’s Video CMS with our Fingerprint Plus solution enables ads to be inserted with minimal disruption to the user experience, keeping viewers at the screen and directly benefiting the bottom line.”