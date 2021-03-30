PrendreTV, Univision AVOD Platform, Officially Launches

MIAMI—PrendeTV has hit the market, with Univision announcing that the free, ad-supported streaming service for U.S. Hispanic audiences is now available.

After reports that Univision was considering a streaming service in late 2020, the network officially announced PrendeTV in January and gave an expected launch date of the first quarter for 2021 . PrendeTV came in just under the wire on that deadline.

PrendeTV has the largest selection of Spanish-language programming available to U.S. audiences, Univision says, with about 10,000 hours of VOD content from Univision and Televisa’s content libraries, including international drama series, reality shows, children’s programming, telenovelas and sports programming, as well as movies from major studios.

Part of the PrendeTV plan was the acquisition of Vix, which brings Prende TV’s content library to more than 30,000 hours.

“The launch of PrendeTV signals a new transformation era for Univision as we expand our already dominant position in U.S. Hispanic broadcasting into the AVOD streaming market and build on our leadership as the largest Spanish-language content and media company in the U.S.,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer at Univision.

At launch, PrendeTV is available for free on Amazon Fire TV devices, Apple (iOS and tvOS), Google (Android phones and TV devices) and via prende.tv on the internet. Univision says that the streaming service will be available on Roku in the coming weeks.